Athena Resources Limited (ASX:AHN) Insider John Welborn Acquires 30,000,000 Shares

Athena Resources Limited (ASX:AHN – Get Free Report) insider John Welborn purchased 30,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$150,000.00 ($96,774.19).
Athena Resources Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 million, a PE ratio of -5,165.05 and a beta of 0.23.
Athena Resources Company Profile
