Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Shares Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 644,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 21,393 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Flowserve worth $37,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC acquired a new position in Flowserve during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,938,000. ABLE Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 18,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 1,577.1% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Stock Performance

Flowserve stock opened at $50.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.35. Flowserve Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.34 and a fifty-two week high of $65.08.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FLS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $72.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flowserve has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

Featured Articles

