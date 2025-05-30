Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $38.41 Million Stock Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 304,952 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $38,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,071,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 150.7% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at $6,289,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Challenger Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth $327,000. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

TOL has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Toll Brothers from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective (up from $167.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.36.

Shares of TOL stock opened at $105.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.45. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.67 and a fifty-two week high of $169.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 4.65.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.64. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.42%.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

