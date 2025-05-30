Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,467 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $4,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GTS Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 150.2% in the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 14,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 42,152 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth about $12,482,000. Soviero Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth about $3,342,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,357 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Trading Up 1.7%

NYSE LW opened at $54.26 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $88.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.07 and a 200-day moving average of $60.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.46.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.23. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $69.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.91.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

