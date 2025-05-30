Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,051 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of Ryder System worth $4,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter worth $314,075,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter worth $97,844,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter worth $40,475,000. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,235,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 447,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,256,000 after acquiring an additional 98,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE R opened at $150.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.94. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.58 and a 52-week high of $171.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

R has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Ryder System from $168.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ryder System from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryder System has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 18,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.73, for a total value of $2,880,382.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,824 shares in the company, valued at $6,357,521.52. This represents a 31.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director E Follin Smith sold 1,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.38, for a total transaction of $179,464.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,802 shares in the company, valued at $5,746,612.76. This represents a 3.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

