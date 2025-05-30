California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 20,329 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,329 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $26,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 387.5% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 144.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3,314.3% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.90.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 1.0%

BAH stock opened at $105.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $101.05 and a one year high of $190.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.69.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 68.97%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 30.34%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

