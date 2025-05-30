Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $4.05 Million Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,595 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $4,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GTS Securities LLC raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 188.8% during the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 12,084 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 505,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,136,000 after buying an additional 52,340 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth $1,880,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth $843,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 248,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,248,000 after buying an additional 6,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total transaction of $1,270,960.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,351 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,924.09. This trade represents a 32.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total transaction of $251,454.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,705,097.60. This represents a 12.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 328,505 shares of company stock worth $37,452,686 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $127.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Friday, March 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.12.

BJ opened at $110.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.04 and a 200 day moving average of $104.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.76. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.33 and a fifty-two week high of $121.10.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 35.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

