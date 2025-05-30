Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 177,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,458 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $4,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 77,168,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,943,000 after acquiring an additional 9,794,102 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,206,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,581,000 after acquiring an additional 5,558,868 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,241,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,309,000 after acquiring an additional 9,917,071 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,248,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,131,000 after acquiring an additional 218,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,426,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,060,000 after acquiring an additional 274,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on OWL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Blue Owl Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Cfra Research raised Blue Owl Capital to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:OWL opened at $18.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a PE ratio of 110.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.43 and a 200-day moving average of $21.48. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $26.73.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $620.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.44 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 20.82%. As a group, analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 692.31%.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.