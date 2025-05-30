Steven H. Goldberg Sells 82,365 Shares of Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) Stock

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Free Report) Director Steven H. Goldberg sold 82,365 shares of Solid Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total value of $133,431.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,808 shares in the company, valued at $192,468.96. This represents a 40.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Solid Power Trading Down 7.2%

Shares of SLDP opened at $1.68 on Friday. Solid Power, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $2.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Solid Power alerts:

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. Solid Power had a negative return on equity of 18.08% and a negative net margin of 471.22%. The company had revenue of $6.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solid Power

About Solid Power

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Solid Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Solid Power by 318.2% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 44,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 33,776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Solid Power, Inc develops solid state battery technologies for the electric vehicles (EV) and other markets in the United States. The company sells its sulfide-based solid electrolyte; and licenses its solid-state cell designs and manufacturing processes. It also produces and sells 0.2, 2, 20 ampere-hour (Ah), and EV cells.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.