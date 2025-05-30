Vise Technologies Inc. Buys New Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 970 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 635.0% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2,716.7% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

NYSE VEEV opened at $278.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $229.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.56. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $170.25 and a one year high of $285.70. The company has a market cap of $45.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.23. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 25.07%. The firm had revenue of $759.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $218.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $283.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 3,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.83, for a total transaction of $841,734.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,565. This represents a 41.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $178,019.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,701.60. This represents a 8.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,869 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,917 in the last three months. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Articles

