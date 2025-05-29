Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Stock Holdings Boosted by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 107.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,576 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 20,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of SCHP opened at $26.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.30. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $25.68 and a 52-week high of $27.06.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

