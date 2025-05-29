Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Sells 26,168 Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 55.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,168 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RHI. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 613.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 121.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Robert Half from $65.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays cut their target price on Robert Half from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Robert Half from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Robert Half and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Robert Half from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

Robert Half Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of Robert Half stock opened at $45.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.06. Robert Half Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $78.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.13.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.00%.

Robert Half Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

