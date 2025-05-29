B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $865,000 Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,282 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Instrumental Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 94,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 14,979 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $998,000. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 29,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 6,562 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 64,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 25,084 shares during the period. Finally, Novem Group bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Price Performance

Shares of CALF opened at $38.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.51 and a 200-day moving average of $41.24. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF has a one year low of $31.50 and a one year high of $49.59. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.09.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

