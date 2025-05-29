Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 1,435 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $5,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.01, for a total value of $109,252.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,443 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,615.43. The trade was a 9.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mike Spanos purchased 256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $390.54 per share, for a total transaction of $99,978.24. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,310,652.24. This represents a 8.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CASY shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Friday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $438.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised Casey’s General Stores to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $430.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of CASY stock opened at $447.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $445.59 and a 200 day moving average of $422.43. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $313.89 and a 52 week high of $474.97.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.57. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.