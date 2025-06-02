Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Position Lifted by Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.0% of Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5%

VB opened at $227.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $218.19 and its 200-day moving average is $235.12. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $190.27 and a 52-week high of $263.35.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.