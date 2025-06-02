Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 46.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 849,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,407,000 after purchasing an additional 40,919 shares in the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $772,000. Capital & Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 44,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,797,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB opened at $227.82 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $190.27 and a one year high of $263.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $218.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.12. The stock has a market cap of $225.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

