Paladin Wealth LLC Acquires 289 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Paladin Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 892.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,787,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,724,498,000 after purchasing an additional 108,619,564 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1,032.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,031,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,891,453,000 after purchasing an additional 36,496,689 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 950.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 34,543,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,495,128,000 after purchasing an additional 31,255,726 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 907.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,428,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,265,610,000 after purchasing an additional 28,307,499 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,661,672,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $70.00 price target on shares of Lam Research and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.56.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $80.32 on Monday. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $56.32 and a 52 week high of $113.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 51.86%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.63%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

