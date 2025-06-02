Elevation Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 119,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF makes up 6.6% of Elevation Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $15,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IUSG. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 207,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,985,000 after purchasing an additional 71,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IUSG opened at $141.30 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.39. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $108.91 and a 12 month high of $146.99. The company has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a $0.1767 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

