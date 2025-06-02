Anderson Hoagland & Co. Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 22,750.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 80.1% in the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Down 0.6%

KRE stock opened at $56.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.75 and a 200-day moving average of $59.67. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $45.76 and a 12-month high of $70.25.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.