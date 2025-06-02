Paladin Wealth LLC Has $800,000 Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Paladin Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 858 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Paladin Wealth LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,488,005 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,413,809,000 after purchasing an additional 171,712 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,887,090 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $18,617,081,000 after purchasing an additional 375,234 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,323,952 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,287,823,000 after purchasing an additional 175,596 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 109,524.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,835,722 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,239,576,000 after purchasing an additional 8,827,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $5,019,087,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,250.00 price target (up from $1,020.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Netflix from $1,494.00 to $1,514.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,122.33.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $1,202.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $511.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,059.27 and its 200-day moving average is $976.26. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $587.04 and a one year high of $1,215.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $921.72, for a total transaction of $2,397,393.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,402,068.52. The trade was a 41.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,194.77, for a total value of $764,652.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,262 shares of company stock valued at $106,599,765. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

