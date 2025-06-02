Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) Short Interest Update

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,400 shares, a growth of 37.8% from the April 30th total of 93,900 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 128,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Ranger Energy Services Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of NYSE RNGR opened at $10.63 on Monday. Ranger Energy Services has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $18.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.15 million, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.33.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.10). Ranger Energy Services had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $135.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.50 million.

Ranger Energy Services Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Ranger Energy Services

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Ranger Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

In related news, Director Brett T. Agee sold 30,000 shares of Ranger Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $438,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,803,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,349,704.79. This trade represents a 1.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 43,882 shares of company stock worth $639,858 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ranger Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,756,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services during the 1st quarter valued at $2,143,000. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services during the 4th quarter valued at $2,294,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth $1,776,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 219,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after buying an additional 110,907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

Featured Stories

