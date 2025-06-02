Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Sold by Anderson Hoagland & Co.

Anderson Hoagland & Co. reduced its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 43.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,421 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Fiserv by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 929,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,875,000 after acquiring an additional 7,183 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. American National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 85,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Finally, E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 26,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $904,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,600. The trade was a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $403,628.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,577,901.80. This represents a 4.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FI. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Fiserv from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Mizuho set a $200.00 price target on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Truist Financial began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $237.00 price target on Fiserv in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Fiserv from $211.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.27.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $162.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $191.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $146.25 and a one year high of $238.59. The company has a market capitalization of $90.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase 60,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

