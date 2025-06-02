180 Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 102.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,329 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,249 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 16,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,431,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $145,316,000 after acquiring an additional 53,947 shares in the last quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 15.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,147 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMB opened at $60.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.41 and a 52-week high of $61.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.24.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 106.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Williams Companies from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Williams Companies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Williams Companies from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Williams Companies from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.75.

In related news, CAO Mary A. Hausman sold 8,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $511,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,492.50. The trade was a 28.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Micheal G. Dunn sold 96,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $5,128,278.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 714,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,907,316.72. The trade was a 11.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 113,583 shares of company stock valued at $6,095,318. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

