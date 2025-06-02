Paladin Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Paladin Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,002 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,993,698 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $775,256,000 after buying an additional 56,094 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,643,757 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $594,455,000 after buying an additional 710,858 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter worth $385,367,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in DexCom by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,146,249 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $322,454,000 after buying an additional 753,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in DexCom by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,825,206 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $219,716,000 after buying an additional 91,051 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other DexCom news, EVP Jereme M. Sylvain sold 7,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.83, for a total value of $516,810.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,482 shares in the company, valued at $10,002,636.06. The trade was a 4.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 6,184 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total value of $526,320.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,621 shares in the company, valued at $9,329,843.31. This trade represents a 5.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,110 shares of company stock worth $6,103,505 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DXCM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on DexCom from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DexCom from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target (up from $82.00) on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on DexCom in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.32.

DexCom Stock Performance

DXCM stock opened at $85.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.72. The company has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.11, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.43. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.52 and a 1-year high of $120.48.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). DexCom had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

