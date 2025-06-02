Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH (WRSETH) Trading 3.3% Lower This Week

Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH (WRSETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. One Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH token can currently be bought for about $2,592.91 or 0.02488767 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH has a total market cap of $8.81 million and $3,569.91 worth of Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104,270.39 or 1.00082332 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104,058.56 or 0.99879014 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH

Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH launched on August 27th, 2024. Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH’s total supply is 3,398 tokens. The official website for Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH is kelpdao.xyz/defi. Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH’s official Twitter account is @kelpdao.

Buying and Selling Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH (WRSETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Linea platform. Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH has a current supply of 3,397.22584158. The last known price of Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH is 2,616.64545949 USD and is down -0.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $6,723.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kelpdao.xyz/defi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.