Zebec Network (ZBCN) Price Reaches $0.0060

Zebec Network (ZBCN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. During the last week, Zebec Network has traded up 21% against the dollar. One Zebec Network token can now be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Zebec Network has a total market cap of $455.05 million and approximately $100.09 million worth of Zebec Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zebec Network alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104,270.39 or 1.00082332 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $104,058.56 or 0.99879014 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zebec Network Profile

Zebec Network launched on March 16th, 2022. Zebec Network’s total supply is 99,999,367,964 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,369,438,135 tokens. Zebec Network’s official Twitter account is @zebec_hq. Zebec Network’s official message board is medium.com/zebec-protocol/zbcn-tokenomics-ace794246616. The official website for Zebec Network is zebec.io.

Buying and Selling Zebec Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zebec Network (ZBCN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Zebec Network has a current supply of 99,999,367,982.199102 with 79,176,332,342.272402 in circulation. The last known price of Zebec Network is 0.0062958 USD and is up 9.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $98,758,854.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zebec.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebec Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zebec Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zebec Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zebec Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zebec Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.