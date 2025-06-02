Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $7.61 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $171.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $272.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.67 and a 200-day moving average of $171.98. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $150.43 and a 52-week high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

