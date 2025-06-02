crvUSD (CRVUSD) Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges

crvUSD (CRVUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. During the last week, crvUSD has traded 0% higher against the dollar. crvUSD has a total market capitalization of $138.60 million and $7.28 million worth of crvUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One crvUSD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00000960 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $104,270.39 or 1.00082332 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104,058.56 or 0.99879014 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About crvUSD

crvUSD was first traded on May 14th, 2023. crvUSD’s total supply is 138,645,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,642,828 tokens. The official website for crvUSD is www.curve.finance. crvUSD’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance.

crvUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “crvUSD (CRVUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. crvUSD has a current supply of 138,634,205.4433128. The last known price of crvUSD is 0.99976168 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 156 active market(s) with $7,483,938.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.curve.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as crvUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire crvUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy crvUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

