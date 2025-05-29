Renewi (LON:RWI) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Renewi plc (LON:RWI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 867 ($11.68) and last traded at GBX 866 ($11.67), with a volume of 1353761 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 866 ($11.67).

Renewi Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £833.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 230.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 858.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 812.68.

Renewi Company Profile

About Renewi

Renewi is a leading international waste to product company that gives new life to used materials. The company employs 7,000 people working out of 174 operating sites across Europe. A market leader in Benelux, Renewi uses innovation and the latest technology to turn waste into secondary raw materials including paper, metal, plastic, glass, wood, building materials, compost and energy.

