Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in The Magnificent Seven ETF (NASDAQ:MAGS)

Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The Magnificent Seven ETF (NASDAQ:MAGS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Magnificent Seven ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Magnificent Seven ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Magnificent Seven ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Goodman Financial Corp purchased a new position in Magnificent Seven ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in Magnificent Seven ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. 15.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnificent Seven ETF Price Performance

MAGS opened at $52.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.18. The Magnificent Seven ETF has a 1-year low of $38.51 and a 1-year high of $58.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.24 and a beta of 1.24.

Magnificent Seven ETF Company Profile

The Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF (MAGS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that offers highly concentrated exposure to the largest and most liquid leading technology stocks. The fund invests primarily through swaps and forwards.

