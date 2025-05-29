Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Insider Steven Keith Hatchett Acquires 6,500 Shares of Stock

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) insider Steven Keith Hatchett bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.54 per share, with a total value of $49,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 162,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,970.10. This trade represents a 4.18% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Down 2.1%

NYSE:NUS opened at $7.41 on Thursday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.32 and a 12-month high of $13.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.03.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Nu Skin Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $364.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.06 million. Equities research analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently -30.00%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 102.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 5.0% during the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 38,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.8% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 79,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

Further Reading

