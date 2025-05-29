Chancellor Financial Group WB LP Purchases New Shares in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Chancellor Financial Group WB LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP owned 0.07% of American Well as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Well by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,300,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,429,000 after acquiring an additional 48,800 shares during the period. 4D Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Well in the 4th quarter worth about $1,088,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Well by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Well by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 96,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 27,343 shares during the period. Finally, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Well in the 4th quarter worth about $564,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMWL. Truist Financial reduced their price target on American Well from $12.00 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on American Well from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of American Well in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on American Well from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Well in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Well currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.67.

American Well Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMWL opened at $7.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.54. The firm has a market cap of $109.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.22. American Well Co. has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $12.95.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.09) by $1.36. The company had revenue of $66.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.15 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 56.73% and a negative net margin of 81.83%. Equities research analysts predict that American Well Co. will post -9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other American Well news, insider Phyllis Gotlib sold 4,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total transaction of $42,072.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 147,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,382.40. This trade represents a 3.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.82% of the company’s stock.

About American Well

American Well Corporation, an enterprise platform and software company, delivers digitally enabling hybrid care in the United States and internationally. The company offers Converge, a cloud-based platform that enables health providers, payers, and innovators to provide in-person, virtual and automated care; and delivers virtual primary care, post-discharge follow-up, chronic condition management, virtual nursing, e-sitting, on-demand and scheduled virtual visits, specialty consults, automated care, and behavioral health, as well as specialty care programs, including dermatology, musculoskeletal care, second opinion, and cardiometabolic care to patients and members.

