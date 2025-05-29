eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock Position Lessened by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,364,802 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 255,622 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.29% of eBay worth $84,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,357 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 24,840 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 13,450 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of eBay by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 105,665 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $6,546,000 after purchasing an additional 15,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $72.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $73.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.07. The firm has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.30.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. eBay had a return on equity of 30.97% and a net margin of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 27.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark increased their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on eBay from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on eBay from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on eBay from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other eBay news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.21, for a total value of $77,267.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,308,946.80. This represents a 1.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $497,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 590,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,153,665.80. The trade was a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 280,650 shares of company stock valued at $19,637,729 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

