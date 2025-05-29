Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,277,173 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,560 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Corning worth $60,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Down 0.9%

NYSE:GLW opened at $49.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.09. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $35.40 and a one year high of $55.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 215.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corning news, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 20,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $892,743.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $375,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,610 shares in the company, valued at $450,805.10. This represents a 45.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Hsbc Global Res raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Corning from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Corning from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Corning from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.08.

About Corning

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

