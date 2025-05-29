Haleon (LON:HLN) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Haleon plc (LON:HLN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 419.21 ($5.65) and last traded at GBX 415.10 ($5.59), with a volume of 455263938 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 411.60 ($5.54).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Haleon from GBX 456 ($6.14) to GBX 457 ($6.16) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Haleon Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £37.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.36, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 389.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 383.64.

Haleon (LON:HLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 15.80 ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. Haleon had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 6.54%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Haleon plc will post 19.5033282 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Haleon

In related news, insider Asmita Dubey acquired 15,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 401 ($5.40) per share, with a total value of £61,850.24 ($83,322.43). Also, insider Blathnaid Bergin bought 6,145 shares of Haleon stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 404 ($5.44) per share, for a total transaction of £24,825.80 ($33,444.43). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 42,869 shares of company stock worth $17,294,104. 10.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Haleon

Haleon (LSE / NYSE: HLN) is a world-leading consumer health company, with a clear purpose to deliver better everyday health with humanity. In July 2022, it listed as an independent company on the London and New York Stock Exchanges.

Haleon’s portfolio spans five global categories including Oral Health, Vitamins, Minerals and Supplements (VMS), Pain Relief, Respiratory Health and Digestive Health and other.

Further Reading

