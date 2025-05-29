NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Cuts Stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lowered its position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,727 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,188 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 131.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,399 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 8,757 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth $205,000.

Shares of WING stock opened at $339.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $257.08 and a 200 day moving average of $276.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.80. Wingstop Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.00 and a twelve month high of $433.86.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $171.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 18.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WING shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on Wingstop from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on Wingstop from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Wingstop from $319.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.43.

In other Wingstop news, SVP Raj Kapoor sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.07, for a total value of $173,945.59. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,177.19. This trade represents a 55.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

