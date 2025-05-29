NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Has $6.05 Million Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC trimmed its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $6,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MPWR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $493,807,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 776,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $459,174,000 after purchasing an additional 328,203 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $140,795,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,528,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $904,297,000 after purchasing an additional 214,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 18,567.3% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 200,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,628,000 after purchasing an additional 199,413 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $710.00 to $665.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $850.00 to $820.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $660.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $779.83.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

MPWR opened at $677.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $598.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $611.53. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $438.86 and a twelve month high of $959.64. The firm has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.18.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.04. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 80.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $637.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.00, for a total value of $69,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,848. This represents a 12.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.00, for a total transaction of $8,412,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,515. This trade represents a 74.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,200 shares of company stock valued at $8,546,800. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

