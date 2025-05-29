7,514 Shares in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Acquired by Mascagni Wealth Management Inc.

Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 17,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 9,982 shares during the period. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Sutton Place Investors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 17,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BLV stock opened at $67.24 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.32. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $65.71 and a 1 year high of $76.87.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

