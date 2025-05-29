Prostatis Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Prostatis Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 90.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,410 shares during the quarter. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FENY. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 113.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 713,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,015,000 after acquiring an additional 379,299 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,531,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,501,000 after purchasing an additional 204,749 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 818,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,520,000 after purchasing an additional 121,540 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,004,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,939,000 after purchasing an additional 121,506 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,398,000.

NYSEARCA FENY opened at $22.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.79. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a one year low of $20.31 and a one year high of $27.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.90 and its 200-day moving average is $24.24.

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

