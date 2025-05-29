Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF) CFO Russell John Burke Sells 3,104 Shares of Stock

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) CFO Russell John Burke sold 3,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $186,457.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,559,615.81. This trade represents a 1.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Russell John Burke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 24th, Russell John Burke sold 3,104 shares of Life360 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $121,707.84.

On Thursday, April 10th, Russell John Burke sold 3,104 shares of Life360 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $106,746.56.

On Monday, March 24th, Russell John Burke sold 3,104 shares of Life360 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $122,142.40.

On Monday, March 10th, Russell John Burke sold 3,104 shares of Life360 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $131,951.04.

LIF stock opened at $62.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.04. Life360, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $63.68. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 697.78.

Life360 ( NASDAQ:LIF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. Life360 had a negative return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $103.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.48 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Life360, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LIF shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Life360 from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Life360 from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Life360 from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Life360 from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Life360 by 295.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 9,754 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Life360 by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Life360 during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Life360 by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 116,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its stake in Life360 by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

