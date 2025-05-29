Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF) CFO Russell John Burke Sells 3,104 Shares of Stock

Posted by on May 29th, 2025

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFGet Free Report) CFO Russell John Burke sold 3,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $186,457.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,559,615.81. This trade represents a 1.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Russell John Burke also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, April 24th, Russell John Burke sold 3,104 shares of Life360 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $121,707.84.
  • On Thursday, April 10th, Russell John Burke sold 3,104 shares of Life360 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $106,746.56.
  • On Monday, March 24th, Russell John Burke sold 3,104 shares of Life360 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $122,142.40.
  • On Monday, March 10th, Russell John Burke sold 3,104 shares of Life360 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $131,951.04.

Life360 Trading Up 0.2%

LIF stock opened at $62.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.04. Life360, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $63.68. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 697.78.

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIFGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. Life360 had a negative return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $103.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.48 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Life360, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LIF shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Life360 from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Life360 from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Life360 from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Life360 from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Life360

Institutional Trading of Life360

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Life360 by 295.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 9,754 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Life360 by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Life360 during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Life360 by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 116,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its stake in Life360 by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Life360

(Get Free Report)

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF)

Receive News & Ratings for Life360 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life360 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.