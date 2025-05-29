MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its position in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 716,644 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 432,416 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.65% of MakeMyTrip worth $80,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

MakeMyTrip Stock Up 0.2%

MMYT opened at $101.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.94, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.92. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 52 week low of $72.55 and a 52 week high of $123.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMYT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on MakeMyTrip from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen raised MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MMYT

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

(Free Report)

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.