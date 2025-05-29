Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. Takes $576,000 Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 24,245.2% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,753,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,710,294,000 after acquiring an additional 60,504,152 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $450,109,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $401,829,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,374.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,121,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 24,600.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 608,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,427,000 after acquiring an additional 606,411 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $303.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $211.54 and a twelve month high of $317.63. The firm has a market cap of $91.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.12.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

