Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Acquires Shares of 12,291 Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ acquired a new stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,190,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in Pool by 2,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 72 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in Pool in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Pool in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pool in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Pool by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of POOL opened at $298.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $307.39 and its 200-day moving average is $335.03. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $284.28 and a 12 month high of $395.60.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 8.18%. Pool’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Pool Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pool news, SVP Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $385,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,045,105. This represents a 11.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

POOL has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $322.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $300.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $344.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $336.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on POOL

Pool Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.