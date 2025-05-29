Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS) Stock Holdings Boosted by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Reliance were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in Reliance by 224.6% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Reliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Reliance by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Reliance by 1,216.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in Reliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RS opened at $295.05 on Thursday. Reliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.07 and a twelve month high of $326.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $287.63 and a 200-day moving average of $289.81. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.91.

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.11. Reliance had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

Separately, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Reliance from $321.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.00.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

