2,047 Shares in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Bought by Mascagni Wealth Management Inc.

Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VFH. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $130,549,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,582,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,861,000 after acquiring an additional 216,103 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2,906.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 218,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,822,000 after acquiring an additional 211,426 shares during the period. Allianz SE acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $21,652,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $19,977,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $122.11 on Thursday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $97.83 and a one year high of $127.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.25. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

