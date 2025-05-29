B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,798 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PNR. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Pentair by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Pentair by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 78,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,879,000 after purchasing an additional 9,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Bank grew its position in shares of Pentair by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Busey Bank now owns 162,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pentair from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Pentair from $114.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho set a $100.00 price target on shares of Pentair in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Pentair from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.14.

Pentair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $98.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $72.63 and a fifty-two week high of $110.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.30. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.38 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 15.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 6,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total transaction of $589,826.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,591.22. This represents a 19.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pentair

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

