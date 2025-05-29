Wellington Management Group LLP Reduces Position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,004,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711,985 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.07% of Myriad Genetics worth $82,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Myriad Genetics by 144.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 59,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 34,853 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,032,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,151,000 after acquiring an additional 64,923 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 204,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 13,808 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,591,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,203,000 after acquiring an additional 279,379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MYGN. Wolfe Research lowered Myriad Genetics from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $12.50 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Craig Hallum set a $18.00 target price on shares of Myriad Genetics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Myriad Genetics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.79.

Shares of MYGN stock opened at $4.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.90. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $29.30. The firm has a market cap of $399.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.01.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 14.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $195.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

