Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 7,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Gimbal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period.

Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PTMC opened at $34.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.88 million, a PE ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.56. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $33.39 and a 1 year high of $40.66.

Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (PTMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US mid-cap Index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTMC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

