Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 535.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 520,832 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 438,899 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $57,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 304.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,084,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,620,270,000 after buying an additional 72,311,318 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 330.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,648,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,371,848,000 after buying an additional 44,269,572 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 277.5% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 27,288,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,016,207,000 after buying an additional 20,059,303 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 311.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,165,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,665,829,000 after buying an additional 18,293,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 218.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,070,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,328,869,000 after buying an additional 14,454,822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Arista Networks stock opened at $92.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.38. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $133.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.78.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 40.72%. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANET has been the subject of several analyst reports. KGI Securities cut Arista Networks to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.47.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Arista Networks

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total transaction of $6,788,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,013.60. This trade represents a 86.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.58, for a total value of $708,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 131,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,673,426.72. The trade was a 5.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 237,538 shares of company stock valued at $20,748,219 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.