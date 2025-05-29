Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 416.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4,718.4% during the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $25.73 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $25.17 and a 1 year high of $29.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.65.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.